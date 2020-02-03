|
of Somerville, January 31, 2020. Devoted mother of Michael Sorrentino, Jr. and his significant other Brenda of Revere and Joseph Sorrentino of Dallas, TX. Cherished grandmother of 11 grandchildren. Dear sister of David Hebert, Edward Hebert, Yvonne Ames, Rene Hebert, Wayne Hebert, Roland Hebert and Charlotte Daigle. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. A Funeral Service will be held in the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.) Somerville on Wednesday morning at 11:30AM. Relatives and friends invited to attend. Calling Hours Tuesday from 4PM-8PM. Entombment Holy Cross Mausoleum, Malden. In lieu of flowers donations in Josephine's memory can be made to the at For more information please visit www.dohertyfuneralservice.com
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 3, 2020