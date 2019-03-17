|
Longtime resident of Roslindale, formerly of Boston’s West End passed away on March 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Frank T. Della Penna (BPD Ret). Devoted mother of Mary Cooney and her husband Tom of South Boston, Annette McCarthy and her husband Gene of Norfolk, Tricia Della Penna of Norwood and Bill Raschi of Springfield, and Theresa DeMarco and her husband Tony of West Roxbury.She is survived by her grandchildren who were her “pride and joy”; Gus and Tim Cooney, Daniel, Matthew, and Jenna McCarthy, Gina Parent, Christina Raschi, Olivia, Lana and the late Mia and Danielle DeMarco.Sister of Mary Curro of Waltham, Gay Kawalski of Medford, and the late Joe, Yano, Sammy, Dom, and Antoinette Petrella. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.Visiting hours at the P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty 2000 Centre St. West Roxbury on Tuesday, March 19th from 4-7pm. Funeral from the funeral home on Wednesday, March 20th at 10:30am, followed by a Funeral Mass at Holy Name Church West Roxbury at 11:30am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment Gardens Cemetery, West Roxbury.In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Josie’s memory to Valley of the Angels School in Guatemala, P.O. Box 522505 Miami, FL 33152. led by Fr. Michael Della Penna.The Della Penna family would like to thank Nancy Amoah from Commonwealth Caregivers for her compassionate care. For directions and guestbook pemurrayfuneral.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/josephine-josie-m-della-penna-petrella
Published in Boston Herald from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019