Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
9:00 AM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
441 Fellsway West
Medford, MA
Josephine M. Giliberto

Josephine M. Giliberto
Giliberto Josephine M. (Gianino) of Medford, February 10. Beloved wife of Costantino Giliberto. Devoted mother of Salvatore C. Giliberto and his wife Donna (Cassarino), Christine Giliberto D’Apice and her husband Carmen, the late Vincent G. Giliberto and his late wife MaryJane (Palladino). Loving grandmother of Jenna Giliberto, Gerald D’Apice and his wife Jennifer (Lohmar) and Christina Giliberto. Loving great-grandmother of Aidan and Lilliana Rose Doyle and Giovanni Salvatore Giliberto. Dear sister of Anna Trovato, Gloria Serrano and Charles Gianino. Also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD Friday February 15 at 9 AM followed by a funeral mass celebrated in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 441 Fellsway West, Medford, at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours Thursday 4-8 PM. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. To leave a message of condolence visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 13, 2019
