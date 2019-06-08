Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
For more information about
Joyce Moynihan
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Charles Church
Woburn, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Moynihan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce A. (Humphrey) Moynihan


1952 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Joyce A. (Humphrey) Moynihan Notice
Of Woburn June 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward F. Moynihan. Devoted daughter of Laurette (Vachon) Humphrey and the late Harold Humphrey. Loving mother of Danielle Jajko and her husband Adam of S. Hadley and Brian Moynihan and his wife Kerri of Woburn. Dear sister of Shirley Longo and her husband John, Steven Humphrey and his wife Mary, Phyllis Norwood and her late husband Dan, Christine Keane and her husband John and the late Beverly O'Riordan and her surviving husband James. Cherished grandmother of Logan and Riley Jajko, Edward and Ryan Moynihan. Funeral procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.) Somerville, Tuesday morning at 10am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Charles Church, Woburn at 11:30am. Relatives and friends invited. Calling hours Monday 4-8pm. Interment private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Joyce's memory to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 220 North Main St., Suite 104, Natick, Ma 01760 or Pan Mass Challenge, Team Make Way for Molly, 77 Fourth Ave., Needham, MA 02494. Checks payable to Joyce Moynihan (TM0168). For more information please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com.



View the online memorial for Joyce A. (Humphrey) MOYNIHAN
Published in Boston Herald on June 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
Download Now