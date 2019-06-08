|
Of Woburn June 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward F. Moynihan. Devoted daughter of Laurette (Vachon) Humphrey and the late Harold Humphrey. Loving mother of Danielle Jajko and her husband Adam of S. Hadley and Brian Moynihan and his wife Kerri of Woburn. Dear sister of Shirley Longo and her husband John, Steven Humphrey and his wife Mary, Phyllis Norwood and her late husband Dan, Christine Keane and her husband John and the late Beverly O'Riordan and her surviving husband James. Cherished grandmother of Logan and Riley Jajko, Edward and Ryan Moynihan. Funeral procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.) Somerville, Tuesday morning at 10am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Charles Church, Woburn at 11:30am. Relatives and friends invited. Calling hours Monday 4-8pm. Interment private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Joyce's memory to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 220 North Main St., Suite 104, Natick, Ma 01760 or Pan Mass Challenge, Team Make Way for Molly, 77 Fourth Ave., Needham, MA 02494. Checks payable to Joyce Moynihan (TM0168). For more information please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com.
Published in Boston Herald on June 8, 2019