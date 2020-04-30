|
|
passed away peacefully on April 21, 2020 in Milton, MA. She was the widow of John T. Donovan of Weymouth. She was the only daughter of John E. Daniels and Florence Jackson. She is survived by four sons, John Edward Donovan of Weymouth, James Thomas Donovan of Brockton, Paul Francis Donovan of Brockton and Stephen Richard Donovan of Brockton. She is also survived by Paul's wife Sofija, Stephen's wife Elaine and John's girlfriend Courtney. She is also survived by one grandson Kadyn and two grand daughters Caitlin and Courtney. She had been retired since the late 1990's from Stop and Shop in Quincy where she worked in the accounts payable area. She also volunteered at the Washington School and Pingree School libraries in Weymouth.
She was a member of the Fine Art Chorale, a Weymouth based chorale music group since 1967. With that group she traveled to Great Britain, Germany, the former Yugoslavia, Austria, Greece and Quebec. She also sang with the choir at the Holy Trinity (German) Church in Boston up to its closing in 2008. She enjoyed Scottish and Irish music. She especially enjoyed travelling to Scotland to attend the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo. Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to The Susan G Komen breast cancer organization or to PETA. Burial was held at the Forest Hills Cemetery in Boston.
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 30, 2020