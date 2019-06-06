Boston Herald Notices
Dolan Funeral Services
1140 Washington Street
Dorchester, MA 02124
(617) 298-8011
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Greater Friendship Missionary Baptist Church
111 Harvard Street
Dorchester, MA
Service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Greater Friendship Missionary Baptist Church
111 Harvard Street
Dorchester, MA
Juanita Jackson Notice
of Randolph, formerly of Dorchester, passed away on May 26, 2019 surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the late Curtis Jackson. Loving mother of Evelyn Jackson of Boston, Rita Jackson of Randolph, Lisa Jackson of Brockton, Curtis Jackson and the late Patricia Ann Roberts and Sherry Robinson. Sister of the late Mathes Davis Robinson and Mary Walker Campbell.

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend visitation on Saturday June 8, 2019 from 11:00am- 12:00pm in Greater Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 111 Harvard Street, Dorchester, MA 02124. A Service will follow in the Church at 12:00PM. Interment in Fairview Cemetery, Boston.



Published in Boston Herald on June 6, 2019
