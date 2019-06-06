|
|
of Randolph, formerly of Dorchester, passed away on May 26, 2019 surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the late Curtis Jackson. Loving mother of Evelyn Jackson of Boston, Rita Jackson of Randolph, Lisa Jackson of Brockton, Curtis Jackson and the late Patricia Ann Roberts and Sherry Robinson. Sister of the late Mathes Davis Robinson and Mary Walker Campbell.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend visitation on Saturday June 8, 2019 from 11:00am- 12:00pm in Greater Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 111 Harvard Street, Dorchester, MA 02124. A Service will follow in the Church at 12:00PM. Interment in Fairview Cemetery, Boston.
View the online memorial for Juanita Jackson
Published in Boston Herald on June 6, 2019