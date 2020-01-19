Home

St Luke's Parish-Belmont
132 Lexington St
Belmont, MA 02478
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
9:00 AM
Judith A. (Pearson) Dacey

Judith A. (Pearson) Dacey Notice
of Belmont and Dennis departed to a better place on Tuesday January 14th, 2020 at the age of 74. Wife of the Late David C. Dacey. Loving Mother of James and his wife Judy of Belmont. Sean and his wife Jessica of Walpole and the Late Mathew P. Adoring Grandmother of Jacqui, Connor, Kevin, Molly, Ava Mattie & Ella. Relatives and Friends are respectively invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial in Celebration of Judy's life will be held at St. Luke's Parish, 132 Lexington St. Belmont on Tuesday at 9:00am



Published in Boston Herald on Jan. 19, 2020
