Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graham Funeral Home
3 Arlington Rd.
Woburn, MA 01801
781-933-1324

Judith "Judy" (Baratta) Green

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith "Judy" (Baratta) Green Notice
of Woburn, Feb. 22. Age 79. Wife of Richard M. "Dick" Green. Mother of Rick Green and his longtime companion Mary Donahue of N. Andover, Phillip Green of Woburn, Walda McGuinn and her husband Gary of Bedford. Grandmother of Nicholas, Kyle, and Hudson Green, and Mianna McGuinn. Sister of Noel Baratta and his wife Sharon, the late Robert Baratta and his wife Margaret, and the late Walter Baratta, Jr. and his wife Inez Baratta. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 3 Speen St., Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701; or the Sawtelle Family Hospice House, c/o Gift Processing Center, 41 Mall Road, Burlington, MA 01805. Arrangements by the Graham Funeral Home, Woburn. Obituary at www.grahamfuneral.com



View the online memorial for Judith "Judy", (Baratta) GREEN
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Graham Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -