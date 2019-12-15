Boston Herald Notices
Rogers & Hutchins Funeral Home & Crematory Services
292 Massachusetts Ave
Arlington, MA 02474
(781) 641-0292
Judith L. Johnson Notice
of Cambridge on December 13, 2019. Dear sister of Clifford Johnson and his wife Kathy and the late Christine MacMillan. Beloved aunt of Kitty Rouseau. Judith is also survived by many other loving relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to in Massachusetts, Framingham 1661 Worcester Rd. Suite 301 Framingham MA. 01701 http://www.lungne.org

At the family's request services will be private. Arrangements by The Rogers Funeral Homes Cambridge & Arlington



Published in Boston Herald on Dec. 15, 2019
