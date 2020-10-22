Judith Lally

K. (Tedeschi) Lally, of Green Harbor, Marshfield and Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, on October 19, 2020, at the age of 77. Beloved wife of Robert W. Lally; loving mother of Michelle Lally-O'Grady of Milton, Jennifer Lally-Kent (husband Jeff) of Norwell, Robert W. Lally, Jr. (wife Maureen) of Wellesley, Douglas Brian Lally (wife Martha) of Marion, and Gregory Adam Lally (wife Kathryn) of Norwell; cherished grandmother of Michael, Madeline, and Bobby O'Grady, Alicia (Barry) King, Callahan, Kenzie, Parker, Addison, and Bailey Kent, Robert W. Lally, III, Toni, Damon, and Joe Lally, Sean, Rosemary, David, Andrew, and Johnnie Lally, Caroline, Teddy, Ryan, and Tommy Lally, and great-grandchildren Barry and Stella King; dear sister of Ralph and Kathy Tedeschi, Kevin Tedeschi, Brian and Kate Tedeschi, Timothy Tedeschi, and Terrance and Sheila Tedeschi, and sisters in-law Margaret Flaherty and Cecilia (Albert) Mayo. Judith is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Judith grew up in Rockland and graduated from Fontbonne Academy in Milton and Marymount College. Graciously humble and kind, she embraced every person she met with genuine kindness and love. Judith devoted herself to her faith, friends, and most of all her family. She enthusiastically cherished every moment, living life to its fullest.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to St. Cecilia Congregation, c/o Advancement Office, 801 Dominican Drive, Nashville, TN, 37228-1909.
Funeral services will be private.
