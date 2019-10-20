|
|
of Boston, Oct. 17, Beloved wife of the late Walter A. DeLeon, loving mother of Rebecca Johnson of Dorchester, Juanita Luke of AL and Blanca DeLeon and her husband Jerome of Boston. Sister of Ray James of Roxbury, Daniel James of NY and Errol James and his wife Antonia of LA and Mavis DeLeon of Boston. Also survived by 10 grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Friday from 6-8PM at the Folsom Funeral Home, 63 Belgrade Ave., ROSLINDALE. Funeral will be Sat. at 10AM at the funeral home. Interment in Fairview Cemetery, Boston. In lieu of flowers donations to the , 309 Waverly Oks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 would be appreciated. For directions, obituary and to sign guest book,
visit website.
Folsom Funeral Home
www.folsomfuneral.com
View the online memorial for Julia I., DeLeon (James)
Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 20, 2019