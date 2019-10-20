Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Folsom Funeral Service
63 Belgrade Ave
Roslindale, MA 02131
(617) 325-0461
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Folsom Funeral Service
63 Belgrade Ave
Roslindale, MA 02131
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Folsom Funeral Service
63 Belgrade Ave
Roslindale, MA 02131
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Julia DeLeon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julia I. (James) DeLeon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Julia I. (James) DeLeon Notice
of Boston, Oct. 17, Beloved wife of the late Walter A. DeLeon, loving mother of Rebecca Johnson of Dorchester, Juanita Luke of AL and Blanca DeLeon and her husband Jerome of Boston. Sister of Ray James of Roxbury, Daniel James of NY and Errol James and his wife Antonia of LA and Mavis DeLeon of Boston. Also survived by 10 grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Friday from 6-8PM at the Folsom Funeral Home, 63 Belgrade Ave., ROSLINDALE. Funeral will be Sat. at 10AM at the funeral home. Interment in Fairview Cemetery, Boston. In lieu of flowers donations to the , 309 Waverly Oks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 would be appreciated. For directions, obituary and to sign guest book,

visit website.

Folsom Funeral Home

www.folsomfuneral.com



View the online memorial for Julia I., DeLeon (James)
Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Julia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now