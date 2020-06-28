Julia Marie Guilfoyle
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Julia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
, age 81, a lifelong resident of Dorchester and Scituate, MA, died June 23, 2020, with family and friends by her side. Julia, known as Marie to family, received her teaching certificate from Boston Teachers College in 1960 and a Master's in Education in 1962. After graduation, Marie spent two years in Ethiopia with the Peace Corps, immersing herself in other cultures and establishing a lifelong commitment to service. Upon her return to Boston, Marie began her career at the Greenwood School in Dorchester, where she taught kindergarten for 32 years. She had a gift for connecting with children and making them feel valued. Marie taught us many life lessons - live simply, respect children's opinions, enjoy a good book, celebrate people's differences and above all to live a colorful life on one's own terms. Marie is survived by her sister, Patricia Guilfoyle of Dorchester, MA, brother, Paul Guilfoyle of Fort Mill, SC, and seventeen nieces and nephews. Services for Marie will be held at a later date when family can gather. Memorial contributions may be made to Friends of the Boston Harbor Islands. For guestbook www.gormleyfuneral.com

William J. Gormley Funeral Service

617-323-8600



View the online memorial for Julia Marie GUILFOYLE

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Herald on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-8600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved