John C. Burns & Sons Funeral Home
305 Broadway
Cambridge, MA 02139
(617) 876-8336
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
John C. Burns & Sons Funeral Home
305 Broadway
Cambridge, MA 02139
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Cambridge, MA
Resources
Julie L. Burns Notice
of Cambridge, June 16, 2019, age 63. Devoted daughter of the late Mary J. (Carrabino) and Francis P. "Brother" Burns. Longtime companion of Robert Brady of Cambridge. Sister of Madelyn Burns and her husband, David Becker of Ogunquit, ME, Patricia Burns of Waltham, Marian Burns of Cambridge, Francis Burns and his wife, Susan, of Billerica and Christina McHugh of FL. Loving aunt of Mia, Sasha and Nathaniel and Mary, Katie, Francis, Patrick and Bridget and great grand aunt of Amelia. Niece of Sr. Madeline Carrabino, SND (Santa) and Lorraine Burns. Also leaves her many cousins. Funeral mass will be held in St. Mary's Church, Cambridge, Friday, June 21, at 10:00 AM. Visiting hours will be held in the John C. Burns & Sons Funeral Home, 305 Broadway, Cambridge, Thursday, 4:00 – 7:00 PM. Relatives and friends invited. Elementary school teacher. An avid Boston sports fan. Enjoyed trips to Maine. Loved celebrating holidays and birthdays. Interment, Cambridge Cemetery. www.burnsfuneralhomes.com



Published in Boston Herald on June 18, 2019
