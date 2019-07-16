Boston Herald Notices
Carr Funeral Service
220 Bunker Hill Street
Charlestown, MA 02129
617-242-1509
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carr Funeral Service
220 Bunker Hill Street
Charlestown, MA 02129
Funeral
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Carr Funeral Service
220 Bunker Hill Street
Charlestown, MA 02129
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Mary's Church
Juliette J. "Julie" (Marino) Quinn

Juliette J. "Julie" (Marino) Quinn Notice
73 years of age. Of Charlestown July 14, 2019. Devoted mother of Francis Quinn, Gina Quinn, Benjie Marino & wife Rachel & the late John Quinn. Loving Nana to Cameron, Julia & Eddie. Beloved companion of William "Bill" King. Beloved sister of Barbara Owens, Michael Marino, Eddie Marino, Cathy Purnell & the late Annette White, Louie Marino & Rita Beaupre. Also many loving nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Julie's Funeral on Thursday at 11 AM, from The Carr Funeral Home 220 Bunker Hill St. CHARLESTOWN followed by her Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church at 12 Noon. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Visiting hours Wednesday 4 - 8 PM, in the funeral home. Member of Daughters of Isabella # 1. For obituary, directions & online condolences, www.carrfuneral.com



View the online memorial for JULIETTE J. "JULIE" QUINN (MARINO)
Published in Boston Herald on July 16, 2019
