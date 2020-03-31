|
|
Of Haverhill, 75, passed away March 27, 2020 at Cedar View Healthcare Center in Methuen.
Born in Boston, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Irene K. (Nicholson) Mellen. Raised and educated in Boston, she attended South Boston High School, Class of 1962. June was employed as a nurse's aide and at Crystal Springs Golf in Haverhill. She was a very active volunteer in the Haverhill community and was a daily participant at the Haverhill Senior Center. June will be sorely missed by all her family and friends.
June is survived by her daughters, Paula Lynch and her husband Patrick of Newton, NH; Kelly Geddes and her partner Brian Ward of Atkinson, NH; her step children, Mark Geddes of Hull and Amy Lutz and her husband Michael of Scituate; brother, Robert Mellen of Leeds, ME; sister, Elaine Mellen of Boston; three grandchildren, Kyle Lynch and his wife Victoria, Michael Lynch and Travis Lynch; and several nieces and nephews. She also leaves her best friend and caregiver, Johana Commito of Haverhill. June is predeceased by her husband Vincent E. Geddes, brothers, Walter, Ralph and John Mellen and her sisters, Mary Russell and Lois Priolo.
Due to the current situation, services will be postponed until June. Information will be posted when a date has been chosen. Arrangements by the Kevin B. Comeau Funeral Home, 486 Main Street, Haverhill. Please visit Comeau Funeral Home on Facebook or comeaufuneral.com
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 31, 2020