|
|
passed on April 3rd, 2019, leaving behind a legacy that impacted the lives of so many. Among those include her three kids, Tripp, Heather, and Meg, along with a line of grandchildren including, Bailey, the author of this obituary, Meredith, and Windsor. But, above all others, the person June loved the most was none other than her husband Nathan “Nuff” Withington. In preface, this will not be your ordinary obituary.If need be, a series of novels could be written describing both June’s journey through life, along with the amazing impact she had on so many people. June is the embodiment of what it means to be selfless, constantly putting others before herself. Her genuine unconditional love is her trademark, and is something that she wished was more present in today’s world. Whether it was reminding me to take my vitamins every morning, or coming out to the hay fields to bless us with much needed cold refreshments and food. June always strived to improve the well-being of others, even if they weren’t always deserving. But, the one thing that June held the highest in her life was her family. Her kids, grandkids, cousins, husband, and everyone in between have certainly experienced first-hand the exuberance and joy she portrayed, day in and day out. I can confidently say that we all have become better people from knowing and experiencing her.In the end, I feel like I can speak for the thousands who knew June in saying thank you. Thank you for everything that you were and did. You were, and continue to be, the light for so many that may find themselves in darkness. I promise that your life’s legacy is in good hands, and will continue to be for as long as the sun continues to rise. You truly were the best the world had to offer.Funeral arrangements will be under the care of the Bartlett Funeral Home, 338 Court Street, Plymouth, MA. A private service will be held at a later time.If you wish to honor June in your own way, we ask you to either give to a , or to simply do a good deed. http://www.lastingmemories.com/june-withington-hamilton
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 9, 2019