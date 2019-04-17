|
of Dorchester, April 12, 2019. Beloved mother of Eloise Livingston of Dale, Texas, Zelleon Cooper of East Taunton, Cedric Cooper of Boston, Tiffany Gueye of Milton, Regina Cooper Benjamin of Milford and Presceia Cooper of Worcester. Loving grandmother of Terry and William Livingston of Texas; Paul, Marlon, Des, Alain and Anissa Jones of Louisiana, Melanie (Buffy) Torres of Louisiana, and Monica Johnson of Louisiana; Ashley, Cedric II and William Cooper of Boston, Marcell Cooper of Milton. She leaves 25 great grandchildren, extended family and friends. Funeral Service 11AM Friday at Davis Funeral Home 654 Cummins Hwy, Mattapan. Visiting with the family at 10AM. Interment Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. To post a sympathy message please visit www.DavisofBoston.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/juretha-olivia-cooper
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 17, 2019