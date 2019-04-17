Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
654 Cummins Highway
Mattapan, MA 02126
617-296-1755
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Davis Funeral Home
654 Cummins Highway
Mattapan, MA 02126
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Davis Funeral Home
654 Cummins Highway
Mattapan, MA 02126
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Juretha COOPER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juretha Olivia COOPER

Notice Condolences Flowers

Juretha Olivia COOPER Notice
of Dorchester, April 12, 2019. Beloved mother of Eloise Livingston of Dale, Texas, Zelleon Cooper of East Taunton, Cedric Cooper of Boston, Tiffany Gueye of Milton, Regina Cooper Benjamin of Milford and Presceia Cooper of Worcester. Loving grandmother of Terry and William Livingston of Texas; Paul, Marlon, Des, Alain and Anissa Jones of Louisiana, Melanie (Buffy) Torres of Louisiana, and Monica Johnson of Louisiana; Ashley, Cedric II and William Cooper of Boston, Marcell Cooper of Milton. She leaves 25 great grandchildren, extended family and friends. Funeral Service 11AM Friday at Davis Funeral Home 654 Cummins Hwy, Mattapan. Visiting with the family at 10AM. Interment Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. To post a sympathy message please visit www.DavisofBoston.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/juretha-olivia-cooper
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Davis Funeral Home
Download Now