of Pembroke, formerly of Milton, passed away Tuesday May 28 2019. Beloved wife of the late Paul M. O'Toole. Loving mother of Daniel R. O'Toole of Foxboro, his late wife Dawn, Neil M. O'Toole of Lynn and Paul S. O'Toole, his wife Cheryl of Pembroke. Cherished grandmother of Sean Patrick O'Toole, Danielle E. O'Toole, and Paul W. O'Toole. Also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester Street on Thursday from 5-8PM. Interment, Milton Cemetery 211 Centre Street Milton on Friday at 11:00AM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend both services. http://www.lastingmemories.com/jutta-carstens-otoole
