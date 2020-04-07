|
54, Of Billerica, formerly of Somerville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on April 3, 2020. She was a brave warrior who fought a heroic battle with Cancer. Beloved daughter of Veronica (Mili) and Joseph Colman of Somerville. Loving mother of Kelsey and Michael Colman. Dear sister of Laura R. Thompson and her husband Richard of Billerica, the late Joseph and Michael Colman. Aunt of Cairo, Anthea, and Maya Thompson. Also survived by her loving and supportive cousin Christopher Gartland, close friend Frank Falzone, and loved by many cousins, friends and family. Not least of all, survived by her loving feline companions Sally and Kirby. Karen was an animal activist and committed vegan. She loved to spend time at the beach, enjoying live music, doing yoga, gardening (she especially loved hyacinth), and being a life-long learner. Karen was a Postal Clerk for the US Postal Service. Funeral Services are private at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Karen Colman to PETA, 501 Front Street, Norfolk, VA 23510. A Funeral Mass and Celebration of Karen's life for family and friends will be held at a later date. For more information please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 7, 2020