Services
Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
1803 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-5600
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
1803 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
Funeral
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
9:00 AM
Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
1803 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Theresa of Avila Church
Karen M. (Shea) Doogan Notice
of West Roxbury, July 25, 2019. Beloved wife of Michael J. Doogan, Sr. Loving mother of Collen Kiesel and her spouse Samantha, Michael J. Doogan, Jr. and his partner Alexander Grant, Bridget Mary Doogan and her partner Brendan Maciejko, Kathleen Alice Doogan and her partner Brandon Gonzalez and Liam Patrick Doogan USMC. Sister of Ellen Q. Macdonald of NH. Loving daughter of the late William and Rosemary (Kilduff) Shea. Late Registered Nurse. Funeral from The Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home, 1803 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY on Tuesday July 30, at 9:00 am. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. Theresa of Avila Church at 10:00 am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours in the funeral home on Monday July 29, from 4:00 to 8:00pm. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. www.lawlerfuneralhome.com

Published in Boston Herald on July 28, 2019
