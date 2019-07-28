|
|
of West Roxbury, July 25, 2019. Beloved wife of Michael J. Doogan, Sr. Loving mother of Collen Kiesel and her spouse Samantha, Michael J. Doogan, Jr. and his partner Alexander Grant, Bridget Mary Doogan and her partner Brendan Maciejko, Kathleen Alice Doogan and her partner Brandon Gonzalez and Liam Patrick Doogan USMC. Sister of Ellen Q. Macdonald of NH. Loving daughter of the late William and Rosemary (Kilduff) Shea. Late Registered Nurse. Funeral from The Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home, 1803 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY on Tuesday July 30, at 9:00 am. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. Theresa of Avila Church at 10:00 am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours in the funeral home on Monday July 29, from 4:00 to 8:00pm. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. www.lawlerfuneralhome.com
Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
617-323-5600
View the online memorial for Karen M. (Shea) Doogan
Published in Boston Herald on July 28, 2019