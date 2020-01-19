Boston Herald Notices
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
Katherine Donovan
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
Funeral
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
9:00 AM
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Ann Church
Somerville, MA
Katherine A. "Kay" (Noonan) Donovan


1923 - 2020
Of Somerville January 15, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Daniel J. Donovan, Deputy Chief SFD. Loving mother of Kathleen A. Muxie and her husband John of Hampton, NH, Mary Corcoran and her husband Robert of Winchester, Daniel J. Donovan and his wife Donna of Winchester, Margaret Palmer and her husband Brian of Atlanta, GA, James Donovan and his wife Rita of Burlington, John Donovan and his wife Molly of Somerville, and the late Elaine Cooney and former husband Michael Cooney. Dear sister of the late Margaret Molloy, James Noonan and Eileen McGah. Devoted grandmother of Brigid, Kathleen, Ryan, Kate, Dan, Billy, Darcy, Danny, Sarah, Matthew, Brandy, Emma, Brian, Mairead, Allison, Laura, Thomas, Annie, Jack, Nora, and the late Susan and Bobby. Also survived by 8 great-grandchildren and many dear nieces and nephews. Funeral procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.) Somerville, Tuesday morning at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Ann Church, Somerville at 10:00. Relatives and friends invited. Calling hours Monday 4-8pm. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to, Matignon High School, One Matignon Rd, Cambridge, MA 02140, In memory of Katherine A. Donovan. For more information please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com.



Published in Boston Herald on Jan. 19, 2020
