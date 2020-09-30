(Kay) A. DeCristofaro, 81, formerly of Kingston, MA passed away on May 21, 2020 in Plymouth, MA.
Visitation will be held at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 216 Main Street, Kingston, MA on Monday, October 5th from 9:00 - 11:00 am where social distancing protocols will be observed. An 11:00 funeral mass will follow at St. Joseph's Church Main Street, Kingston. Private burial will held at the Evergreen Cemetery. To offer condolences please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com
. Shepherd Funeral Home, Kingston. View the online memorial for Katherine DeCristofaro