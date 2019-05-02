|
, of Arlington formerly of Medford, April 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Arthur J. McAvoy. Devoted sister of the late Vincent Tavernese and his surviving wife Marylou of Andover. Cherished aunt of Vincent J. Tavernese of Andover, Terry Reddy and her husband Steve of Andover. Loving great aunt of Michael and Stephen Reddy. Sister-in-law of Ellen LaVelle and her husband Patrick of Arlington. Family and friends are respectfully invited to gather at St. Camillus Church, 1185 Concord Turnpike, Arlington, Saturday, May 4th, from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated, at 11 a.m. Services will conclude with burial at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Arlington. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Katherine's memory to The Missionary Society of St. James the Apostle, 24 Clark St., Boston, MA 02109, ATTN: Dana. Katherine will be greatly missed by her many friends in the episcopacy for her philanthropic work both locally and internationally.
Published in Boston Herald on May 2, 2019