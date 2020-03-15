Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Casper Funeral Services
187 Dorchester Street
Boston, MA 02127-2846
(617) 269-1930
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Casper Funeral Services
187 Dorchester Street
Boston, MA 02127-2846
View Map

Kathleen A. Callahan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen A. Callahan Notice
of Milton unexpectedly March 11, 2020 at age 34. Beloved daughter of Patricia (Joyce) & late John "Jackie"Callahan. Dear sister of William "Billy" & Jacqueline Callahan & her partner David Tibets. Cherished aunt of DJ, Colin, Callie & Hailey. Also lovingly survived by her numerous nieces, nephews, aunts , uncles, cousins & friends. Visiting Hours at The Casper Funeral Home, 187 Dorchester Street, South Boston, Wednesday from 4:00-8:00 P.M. Interment services will be private for online guestbook casperfuneralservices.com.



View the online memorial for KATHLEEN A. CALLAHAN
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Casper Funeral Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -