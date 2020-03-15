|
of Milton unexpectedly March 11, 2020 at age 34. Beloved daughter of Patricia (Joyce) & late John "Jackie"Callahan. Dear sister of William "Billy" & Jacqueline Callahan & her partner David Tibets. Cherished aunt of DJ, Colin, Callie & Hailey. Also lovingly survived by her numerous nieces, nephews, aunts , uncles, cousins & friends. Visiting Hours at The Casper Funeral Home, 187 Dorchester Street, South Boston, Wednesday from 4:00-8:00 P.M. Interment services will be private for online guestbook casperfuneralservices.com.
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 15, 2020