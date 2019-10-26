Boston Herald Notices
Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home
210 Winthrop Street
Winthrop, MA 02152
(617) 846-0909
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home
210 Winthrop Street
Winthrop, MA 02152
Funeral
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
9:00 AM
Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home
210 Winthrop Street
Winthrop, MA 02152
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
Winthrop, MA
Kathleen A. "Kathi" (Coleman) Corcoran

Kathleen A. "Kathi" (Coleman) Corcoran Notice
of Winthrop, passed away on October 23, 2019 at the age of 65. Kathi was the beloved wife of the late William T. "Bill" Corcoran, and the devoted mother of Molly A. Corcoran Barboza and her husband Dave of Winthrop and Matt W. Corcoran and his girlfriend Dianna Lui of Melrose. In recent years, Kathi cherished her role as grandmother "Mema" of Zsa Zsa and William Corcoran Barboza. Kathi was a dear sister of Mary A. Coleman of Winthrop, Diane F. Fitzpatrick and her husband William of Boston and Michael F. Coleman and his wife Jacqueline of FL, as well as a sister-in-law of Priscilla Corcoran-Oates of Lynn, Michael B. Corcoran Jr. of Lynn, Lawrence E. Corcoran of Lynn, Margaret J. Wilson of Franklin NH, and the late Richard J. and Carolyn Corcoran. Kathi is survived by many loving nieces and nephews, all of whom will miss her dearly. Kathi was a lifelong resident of Winthrop where her home on Fairview Street was always overflowing with family, friends, and fun. Kathi dedicated her life to the care of others with a distinguished nursing career of more than forty years during which she was adored, admired, and respected by her patients and colleagues. Kathi had such an engaging personality, defined by her warmth, sense of humor, and love of family, that will be treasured and missed by many. A funeral mass will be held at St. John the Evangelist Church in Winthrop on Mon, October 28, at 10am. All relatives and friends are invited to join and are welcome to gather at the funeral home, Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home, 210 Winthrop St. WINTHROP, on Mon, October 28, at 9am. Cremation to follow will be private. Visiting hours will be held in the funeral home on Sun, October 27 from 2-6pm. For guestbook and directions, please visit: www.mauricekirbyfh.com.



Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 26, 2019
