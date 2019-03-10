Boston Herald Notices
Kathleen A. (Codair) DOWLING

Kathleen A. (Codair) DOWLING Notice
in Dorchester, formerly of Charlestown, died March 8, 2019. Beloved wife of Richard J. Dowling. Loving mother of Kathleen Dowling and her husband George Lawrence of South Boston, and Thomas and his wife Eleanor Dowling of Quincy. Devoted Nana of Charlie, Colin, Cameron, and Colby. Sister of William Codair, Maryanne Hurley, Edward Codiar, Betty Ann Codair-Addesa, Thomas Codair, Ray Codair, Jeannie Kalogeropoulos, and the late Margaret Sullivan. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Kathleen was a retired employee for Verizon. She especially enjoyed cooking, reading, arts and crafts, and spending time with her grandchildren. Interment will be private in Oak Lawn Cemetery, Roslindale. A memorial service will be held at a later date. For guestbook, please visit www.jmurphyfh.com. Arrangements by the Murphy Funeral Home, DORCHESTER. http://www.lastingmemories.com/kathleen-a-dowling-codair
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 10, 2019
