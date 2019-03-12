Home

1938 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
of Hyde Park passed peacefully on March 4th, 2019, at the age of 80, surrounded by all who loved her deeply. Beloved companion of the late Joseph Amoroso Jr. Loving and devoted mother of Donna Zukas and her husband Peter, Deborah Aviles and her husband Gary, William Hough and his wife Kristi all of Bellingham. Cherished sister of Mary Fiore of Framingham and the late Esther, Marie, Richard, John, Edward, Robert and Thomas. Loving and proud "Nana" of Alexandria, Samantha, Cassandra, Thomas and Kourtney. She also leaves behind many loving nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends. She will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew her. All services will be private at the family's request. All donations in Kathy's memory can be made to .



Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 12, 2019
