1/
Kathleen Haufler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathleen M. (Lynch), surrounded by her loving family, November 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William T. Haufler. Devoted mother of William T. of South Boston, Kathleen M. of Braintree, Kellie A. of Quincy, Kerry L. Haufler and her partner Shawn McElaney and Kim A. Haufler all of South Boston. Loving daughter of the late Richard and Kathleen (Smith) Lynch. Dear sister of Kevin Lynch, his wife Elaine of Rockland, Joan Gannon, her husband Mike of South Boston, Thomas Nee, his wife Mary of CA and the late Kenny Lynch. Also survived by 17 grandchildren, the late Kori L. McElaney, 8 great grandchildren, many loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Visiting hours in the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester St. South Boston, Sunday from 4-8PM. Funeral Mass in St.Brigid Church, 841 East Broadway, South Boston, Monday at 10AM. Interment Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. Relatives and friends are invited to attend all services.

In lieu of flowers please make donations in Kathy's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl. Memphis TN, 38105.



View the online memorial for Kathleen Haufler

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Herald from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
23
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St.Brigid Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
(617) 269-1600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by O'Brien Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 19, 2020
Stars of Life Standing Spray
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Vinton Wong
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved