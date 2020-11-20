Kathleen M. (Lynch), surrounded by her loving family, November 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William T. Haufler. Devoted mother of William T. of South Boston, Kathleen M. of Braintree, Kellie A. of Quincy, Kerry L. Haufler and her partner Shawn McElaney and Kim A. Haufler all of South Boston. Loving daughter of the late Richard and Kathleen (Smith) Lynch. Dear sister of Kevin Lynch, his wife Elaine of Rockland, Joan Gannon, her husband Mike of South Boston, Thomas Nee, his wife Mary of CA and the late Kenny Lynch. Also survived by 17 grandchildren, the late Kori L. McElaney, 8 great grandchildren, many loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Visiting hours in the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester St. South Boston, Sunday from 4-8PM. Funeral Mass in St.Brigid Church, 841 East Broadway, South Boston, Monday at 10AM. Interment Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. Relatives and friends are invited to attend all services.
In lieu of flowers please make donations in Kathy's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Pl. Memphis TN, 38105. View the online memorial for Kathleen Haufler