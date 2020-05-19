Kathleen M. DeMarchi
77, longtime resident of West Peabody, passed away suddenly at Seasons of Danvers. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 53 years, William Edward DeMarchi, Jr. She is survived by her birth mother, Jeanne Hagelberg, of Cambridge, England, her children, Andrea DeMarchi of Acton, ME, Thomas DeMarchi of Naples, FL, Michael and his wife Tiffany DeMarchi of Peabody, her grandchildren, Nicholas Bezanson, Charlie DeMarchi, Ariana DeMarchi, and Dominic DeMarchi, her brother and sister-in-law, John and Elizabeth Browne of Staten Island, NY, and many neighbors and close friends. Just before she died, Kathleen was informed that she was about to become a great-grandmother. Visiting Hours: Please contact immediate family regarding Kathleen's final wishes for how to say goodbye. For more details, call Andrea at 207-636-2371, Tom at 607-423-2898, or Michael at 781-560-3375.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to the Alzheimer's Association of Chicago: act.alz.org For online guestbook, please visit ccbfuneral.com.



Published in Boston Herald on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

