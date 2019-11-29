Boston Herald Notices
Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home
210 Winthrop Street
Winthrop, MA 02152
(617) 846-0909
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home
210 Winthrop Street
Winthrop, MA 02152
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
9:00 AM
Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home
210 Winthrop Street
Winthrop, MA 02152
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church-Winthrop
Kathleen M. (Jesson) Harris

Kathleen M. (Jesson) Harris Notice
of Winthrop, November 26, 2019. Beloved wife of Francis A. Harris. Devoted mother of Sean P. Harris and his wife Shirley Cho of Brookline and Kevin M. Harris and his wife Elisabeth of Malden. Adored grandmother of Noah and Logan Harris. Dear sister of William Jesson of Winchester, Charles Jesson of Winthrop and the late Thomas Jesson. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home 210 Winthrop St. WINTHROP, on Monday, December 2, at 9AM, followed by a funeral Mass in St. John the Evangelist Church-Winthrop, at 10AM. Relatives and friends are invited. Interment will follow in Winthrop Cemetery. Visiting hours will be held in the funeral home on Sunday, December 1, from 4-8PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the Harris Jesson Scholarship, c/o Edward Kennedy Academy 360 Huntington Ave. Boston, MA 02115. Kathleen worked at the Lafayette School in Everett as an educator. She was a former coach in the Winthrop Little League Challenger League. For guestbook and directions, please visit our website at www.mauricekirbyfh.com.



Published in Boston Herald on Nov. 29, 2019
