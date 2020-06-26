of Hyde Park, age 85, June 22. Beloved wife of the late Daniel Anthony and dear mother of Daniel A. II, and his wife Susan (Gellerman), of Westwood, and Steven J., and his wife Elizabeth J. (McHugh), of West Roxbury. Daughter of the late Martin and Rita Semler. Sister of Virginia Cribbie of Albuquerque, NM, and the late Martin Jr., Thomas, and James Semler. Godmother of Leonard J. Petitpas Jr. of Holbrook. Also survived by 3 nephews, 10 nieces, and numerous grandnieces and grandnephews. Services and interment in St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury will be private. Kay enjoyed knitting, sewing, and genealogy research. She was an avid collector of dolls and a member of numerous genealogist organizations. Kay's family wishes to thank the staff of the Faulkner Hospital for all their kindness to her. In lieu of flowers donations to the Faulkner Hospital President's Fund, PO Box 414905, Boston, MA 02241 would be appreciatedFolsom Funeral Home