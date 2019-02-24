Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home - Chelsea
718 Broadway Main Office
Chelsea, MA 02150
(617) 889-2723
For more information about
Kathleen SANTOS
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home - Chelsea
718 Broadway Main Office
Chelsea, MA 02150
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home - Chelsea
718 Broadway Main Office
Chelsea, MA 02150
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Luke’s Church
201 Washington Ave
Chelsea, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen SANTOS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Virginia SANTOS


1959 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Kathleen Virginia SANTOS Notice
"Katie" (Espinola), At 59 years, on February 20, of South Berwick, ME, formerly of Lynn, MA, Beloved wife of 37 years to Stephen Manuel Santos. Devoted Mother to Joseph Frederick, Adam Justin and Kenneth Stephen. Loving Vao Vo to Alexia Raquel, Rylee Benjamin, Zandros Michael Manuel and Kenneth Stephen. She passes to her Celestial Family above, the loving daughter of the late Francis J. and Marguerite I. Espinola and dear sister to the late Donald F., Nancy A., Joseph F., Phillip A. and Kenneth W. As well as loving niece of the late Rod and Phyllis Moore, Bill and Gladys Keefe, and Buddy Sheppard. Funeral from the Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home 718 Broadway CHELSEA on Saturday March 2, at 12:00 noontime. Followed by a Holy Eucharist Service at St. Luke's Church, 201 Washington Ave., Chelsea at 1:00 P.M. Services will conclude with interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend. Visiting hours will be held at the Welsh Funeral Home on Friday from 4 - 8 P.M. funeral home fully handicap accessible, ample parking opposite funeral home. For directions or to send expressions of sympathy, please visit:

www.WelshFuneralHome.com

Anthony Memorial - Frank A. Welsh & Sons

Chelsea, 617-889-2723



View the online memorial for Kathleen Virginia SANTOS
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home - Chelsea
Download Now