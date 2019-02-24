|
|
"Katie" (Espinola), At 59 years, on February 20, of South Berwick, ME, formerly of Lynn, MA, Beloved wife of 37 years to Stephen Manuel Santos. Devoted Mother to Joseph Frederick, Adam Justin and Kenneth Stephen. Loving Vao Vo to Alexia Raquel, Rylee Benjamin, Zandros Michael Manuel and Kenneth Stephen. She passes to her Celestial Family above, the loving daughter of the late Francis J. and Marguerite I. Espinola and dear sister to the late Donald F., Nancy A., Joseph F., Phillip A. and Kenneth W. As well as loving niece of the late Rod and Phyllis Moore, Bill and Gladys Keefe, and Buddy Sheppard. Funeral from the Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home 718 Broadway CHELSEA on Saturday March 2, at 12:00 noontime. Followed by a Holy Eucharist Service at St. Luke's Church, 201 Washington Ave., Chelsea at 1:00 P.M. Services will conclude with interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend. Visiting hours will be held at the Welsh Funeral Home on Friday from 4 - 8 P.M. funeral home fully handicap accessible, ample parking opposite funeral home. For directions or to send expressions of sympathy, please visit:
www.WelshFuneralHome.com
Anthony Memorial - Frank A. Welsh & Sons
Chelsea, 617-889-2723
View the online memorial for Kathleen Virginia SANTOS
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 24, 2019