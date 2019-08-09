|
"Kay" (Brown) of Medford, August 7th at ninty eight years of age.Beloved wife of the late Joseph E. Gavin. Devoted mother Joseph A. Gavin, his wife Wanda (Freytes) of Stoneham and late Michael J. and his surviving spouse Mary (Watson) of Belmont. Loving grandmother of Michael E., Molly E., and the late Moira K. Gavin, Khristine Duren, her husband David and Jessica Lantini, her husband James. Adored great-grandmother of Katharine, Janessa, and Khole. Dear sister of the late Dorothy, John, William and James Brown, Mary McLaughlin Josephine Bryant, and Rita Mckittrick. Also survived by her sister-in-law Barbara Brown of South Yarmouth and several loving nieces and nephews. A Funeral will be held from the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, Woburn, on Monday, August 12th at 10:45 a.m., followed by her Funeral Mass in St. Charles Church, 280 Main Street, Woburn, at 11:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to calling hours Monday morning 9:00 to 11:00 a.m., prior to the Mass. Interment to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Donations may be made in Kay's memory to the Floating Hospital for Children, Division of Pediatric Hematology/Oncology, 755 Washington St, Boston, MA 02111.
Published in Boston Herald on Aug. 9, 2019