of Holbrook, passed away peacefully at her daughter's home on June 22, 2020. Beloved wife of William Manning. Loving mother of Linda Hayes and her husband Timothy of Mansfield and the late William R. Manning, Jr. Dear grandmother of Danielle Hayes and Brian Hayes and his fiancé Carolyn Ambrose. Shortly before passing, she welcomed her first great-grandchild Kayleigh Hayes.
Kathryn loved spending time with her family and she was an avid animal lover. Before her illness, she enjoyed shopping and spending time at the beach with her family. Kathryn always enjoyed spoiling her dogs with many treats.
Funeral services will be private. Interment Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Arrangements handled by the Hurley Funeral Home, Holbrook. For online guestbook, visit www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com.
View the online memorial for Kathryn E. (Connelly) Manning
Published in Boston Herald on Jun. 26, 2020.