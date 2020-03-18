|
of Jamaica Plain, Mar 15th. Daughter of the late Joseph & Margaret (Daley) Reddish. Beloved wife of the late Leon E. Eno. Loving mother of Anthony, Leanne & Katie Eno and Deanna & her husband Tiger Walsh. Sister of the late Gerald, Robert & Francis Reddish. Grandmother of Bryan Strachan.
Visiting Hours will be on Thursday, March 19th at Mann & Rodgers Funeral, 44 Perkins Street, Jamaica Plain from 6-8pm. According to new rules and regulation only 10 people will be allowed in the building at one time.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday at Boston's Basilica of our Lady of Perpetual Help( Mission Church ) Tremont Street at 9:30am. Please go directly to the church.
Interment St Joseph's Cemetery for immediate family only
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 18, 2020