Mann & Rodgers Funeral Home
44 Perkins Street
Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
(617) 522-2500
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mann & Rodgers Funeral Home
44 Perkins Street
Jamaica Plain, MA
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
9:30 AM
Boston's Basilica of our Lady of Perpetual Help( Mission Church )
Tremont Street
Kathryn Eno

Kathryn Eno Notice
of Jamaica Plain, Mar 15th. Daughter of the late Joseph & Margaret (Daley) Reddish. Beloved wife of the late Leon E. Eno. Loving mother of Anthony, Leanne & Katie Eno and Deanna & her husband Tiger Walsh. Sister of the late Gerald, Robert & Francis Reddish. Grandmother of Bryan Strachan.

Visiting Hours will be on Thursday, March 19th at Mann & Rodgers Funeral, 44 Perkins Street, Jamaica Plain from 6-8pm. According to new rules and regulation only 10 people will be allowed in the building at one time.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday at Boston's Basilica of our Lady of Perpetual Help( Mission Church ) Tremont Street at 9:30am. Please go directly to the church.

Interment St Joseph's Cemetery for immediate family only

[email protected]



Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 18, 2020
