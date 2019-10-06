Boston Herald Notices
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA
View Map
Kathy M. "Nanny" (Casey) MacDougall


1942 - 2019
Kathy M. "Nanny" (Casey) MacDougall Notice
of Waltham, September 28, 2019. Mother of Christopher Casey of Trexeltown, Pennsylvania, Holly MacDougall of Leominster and Derek MacDougall, of Holden. Grandmother of Tess, Emily, Bridget and Owen. Sister of Patty Sweeney, Margaret Casey, Tom Casey, Mary Casey, Jimmy Casey, Paul Casey, Joanne Boyle, Stephen Casey, and the late Brian Casey and Kenneth Casey. Former wife of Don MacDougall. Family and friends will honor and remember Kathy's life by gathering at 10 am in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street, (Rte. 20), Waltham on Thursday, October 10th, where her funeral service will be held at 11 am. For complete obituary, guestbook, and directions, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com



View the online memorial for Kathy M. "Nanny", MacDougall (Casey)
Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 6, 2019
