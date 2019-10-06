|
of Waltham, September 28, 2019. Mother of Christopher Casey of Trexeltown, Pennsylvania, Holly MacDougall of Leominster and Derek MacDougall, of Holden. Grandmother of Tess, Emily, Bridget and Owen. Sister of Patty Sweeney, Margaret Casey, Tom Casey, Mary Casey, Jimmy Casey, Paul Casey, Joanne Boyle, Stephen Casey, and the late Brian Casey and Kenneth Casey. Former wife of Don MacDougall. Family and friends will honor and remember Kathy's life by gathering at 10 am in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street, (Rte. 20), Waltham on Thursday, October 10th, where her funeral service will be held at 11 am. For complete obituary, guestbook, and directions, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 6, 2019