1/1
Katja Novin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Katja's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Katja Age 30 of Watertown, Massachusetts passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, September 13, 2020, following a courageous two-decade battle with anorexia. Katja is survived by her loving partner, family and friends. Katja lived a wildly vibrant life, in spite of her illness. She loved nature, traveling, children, and spending time with her loved ones. Katja was a bright light, empathetic, witty and kind. She impacted many lives, and her warm spirit will live on forever. If you or a loved one is batting an eating disorder, visit the National Eating Disorder Association at www.nationaleatingdisorders.org for support.



View the online memorial for Katja Novin

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Herald on Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved