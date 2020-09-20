Katja Novin

Katja Age 30 of Watertown, Massachusetts passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, September 13, 2020, following a courageous two-decade battle with anorexia. Katja is survived by her loving partner, family and friends. Katja lived a wildly vibrant life, in spite of her illness. She loved nature, traveling, children, and spending time with her loved ones. Katja was a bright light, empathetic, witty and kind. She impacted many lives, and her warm spirit will live on forever. If you or a loved one is batting an eating disorder, visit the National Eating Disorder Association at www.nationaleatingdisorders.org
