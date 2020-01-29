Boston Herald Notices
Rogers Funeral Home and Cremation Services
380 Cambridge Street
Cambridge, MA 02141
(617) 876-8964
of Salisbury, MA January 25, 2020 at age 88 formerly of Somerville, MA. Devoted husband of the late Shirley M. (Carroll) Orr. Loving father of Brian Orr, Julie Powers and her husband George. Cherished grandfather of Christopher and Jack Powers. Beloved brother of the late Eugene Orr. Also survived by other loving relatives and friends. Mr. Orr served proudly as a rifleman with the 1st Calvary Division of the U.S. Army during the Korean War. All services will be private.



Published in Boston Herald on Jan. 29, 2020
