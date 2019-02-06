|
|
cameron Keith C. died suddenly at home in Malden on Saturday, December 1, 2018. He was 67 years old. Born in Richmond, VA, Keith was the beloved son of the late James L. and Evelyn (Banks) Cameron. Visiting hours for Keith were held in the A. J. Spadafora Funeral Home, 865 Main St., in Malden on Thursday Dec. 6, 2018 from 6-8pm. Visitation was also held in the Ebeneezer Baptist Church, 216 W.Leigh St., Richmond, VA on Tuesday Dec.11, 2018 from 11am-12noon.
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 6, 2019