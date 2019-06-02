|
of Mattapan, May 22, 2019. Beloved father of Antoinette Kim (Noel) Nobles, Kem E. Nobles Jr., Juanita Williams and Kevin Hicks, Jr. Loving brother of Maurice (Robin) Nobles Jr., Brenda Nobles, Raymond Nobles, Nancy (AL) Olivole, Lawrence Nobles, Antoinette Nobles and Roy Challenger. He leaves the mothers of his children Alicia Jones and Cheri Ballard and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Dear Godfather of Chase McDaniels, Roy and Royanna Garners. Funeral Service Thursday 11AM at Twelfth Baptist Church, 160 Warren Street, Roxbury. Visiting with the family at 10AM. Interment Oak Lawn Cemetery, Roslindale. To post a sympathy message please visit www.DavisofBoston.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/kem-e-nobles-sr
Published in Boston Herald on June 2, 2019