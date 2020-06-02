in Sudbury formerly of South Boston passed away on May 27, 2020 from complications of Covid-19. Loving son of the late Harry Alton and Frances Edna (Pierce) Millette. Devoted brother of Donna Simpson and her husband James, Deborah Millette-Sanchez and the late Leo Harry, Keith Andrea and Clifford Frances Millette. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Graveside Services in Mt. Hope Cemetery 355 Walk Hill Street Mattapan on Tuesday June 2ndat 1:30pm. A Life's Celebration will be planned in the near future. Kenneth was a graduate of South Boston High School and worked as a Photo Editor at McCalls Magazine.O'Brien Funeral HomeSouth Boston617 269 1600