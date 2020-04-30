|
age 87, of Lynnfield, formerly of Lynn, MA died April 7, 2020. He was the husband of the late Carol Ann (Watts) Marrin. Born and raised in Lynn, he was the son of the late Eugene J. (Henry A.) and Elizabeth (Betty) Hattie (Chisholm) Marrin. He lived in Lynn for the greater part of his life and also resided in Roslindale, MA and Winter Garden, FL for many years.
Kenneth attended St. Joseph's Catholic School in Lynn, MA and was a 1958 Graduate of the Salem Commercial School in Salem, MA.
Kenneth served in the National Guard of Massachusetts, Service Battery 102nd Field Artillery Battalion in Salem, MA and was honorably discharged on July 3, 1948 and in the United States Air Force during the Korean WarConflict fromOctober 2, 1950 through December 30, 1953. He trained at Lackland AFBand was later stationed at the Pluto 2nd Radio Relay Squadron, 5th Communications Group in Taegu, South Korea. He wasa 100% Disabled Veteran and was awarded two Bronze Battlestar's, UN Service and Korean PRED Medals.
Lynn, MA is known as the shoe capital of the world and Ken was part of that history, working at the Earl Sands Shoe Factory after his military service. His primary career was working with computers in the early days of mainframes. He was a Computer Systems Analyst for the Department of Defense, Naval Air Systems Command in Boston, MA and for the Naval Air Systems Command (NAVPRO) at General Electric Company's Aircraft Engine Group in Lynn, until his retirement in 1993.
Ken was a member and Post Commander of the former VFW Post 507 in Lynn, MA, where he spent many hours enjoying the company of friends and fellow Veterans, swapping stories and experiences of U.S.military service in various war campaigns. His interest in these and other stories inspired Ken; he became a history buff and developed a passion for helping Veterans with disabilities. Kenneth became a licensed Veterans' Claims Advocate through the Department of Veterans Affairs, General Counsel's Office, and fought pro bono to help a number of Disabled Veterans and their families to receive their entitled benefits. Kenneth continued this mission for the remainder of his life and was fearless and relentless helping them to gain their independence by filing and winning claims on their behalf. Kenneth proudly marched and held the United States flag in the Memorial Day Parade in Lynn throughout his life, always with his family present.
The influence that his Korean War years left on him prompted Ken to write a book, "Lunch Is Over". It's the story of his experience growing up in Lynn and going off to war in Korea andis part of the Library of Congress' collection of publications. Ken took great pride in writing this book and sharing it with many people, making sure to sign it "The Forgotten War",as the 1950's three-year conflict was censored, and its memory often overshadowed.
Kenneth loved taking care of his home and gardening with his wife, Carol. His greatest joy was his family and he had a special place in his heart for dogs, from his youth to this day.He loved all games, was an avid poker player and a lifelong bowler winning many trophies, he also loved billiards. He spent considerable time tracing & documenting his family ancestry. He often commented that obituaries (a main source of historical information) should have the complete names of family members; and so it is done for him here. Kenneth was known for his quick wit, sense of humor and never-ending stamina to battle injustice; always taking the side of the underdog. He was a generous and fair man, a teacher and a mentor to many people throughout his life; lending a hand to anyone in need of help or to boost their confidence. Ken was a "do what you got to do" kind of guy who never gave up. Ken will be missed, and his memory will live on through the countless lives of those he helped. In his own words, Ken "walked his post".
He is survived by three children; Kenneth Eugene Marrin and his wife Yun (Wendy) Miao of Indialantic, FL, Patricia Ann Marrin of Lynnfield, MA, and Kathleen Marie Marrin McCoy of Nashua, NH; six grandchildren; Hailey Marrin Gallagher, Meaghan Marie (Harper)Gesa, James Francis Gallagher III, Michelle Miao Marrin, Daniel Gregg McCoy V and Elizabeth Rosalynn Marrin; his sister, Phyllis Mary (Marrin) Hazel of Lynnfield, his former wife, Julia Ann (Edmunds) Johnston of Sebring, FL, as well as several nieces and nephews including Susan Elizabeth Marrin of Peabody, MA, and many cousins. He was predeceased by his daughter, Jennifer Jean Marrin, his grandson, Matthew Joseph Harper, his twin granddaughters Frances and Marie Gallagher, his twin brother, Donald Francis Marrin and his brother Henry (Hank or Sonny) Christopher Marrin.
A private service and internment were held by the immediate family on April 10, 2020. Plans for a Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Donations in his memory can be made to the at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org. Arrangements by the SOLIMINE FUNERAL HOME, Lynn. Relatives and friends are encouraged to leave a message of condolence at www.solimine.com.
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 30, 2020