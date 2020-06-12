of Quincy, died on June 9, 2020. The beloved husband of 54 years to Patricia (Donahue) Boyce of Quincy. Father of Kenneth M. Boyce, Jr. and his wife Lisa of Quincy and Michael Boyce of Quincy. Brother of Margaret Jean Porter of Clearfield, PA, Carol L. Dixon and Mary Lou Taylor both of NY, Robert Boyce of MA, Rodney D. Boyce of PA and the late David, Randy and Donald Boyce. Cherished grandfather of Kenneth M. Boyce, III, Kayla Empey and Alexis Empey. Great grandfather to Jaxson and Isla Clifford. Kenneth is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Kenneth was the past president and founder of Ideal – Commonwealth Elevator for over 50 years. He enjoyed working with his two sons and his brother Robert Boyce for the last 30 years. He spent the last 20 winters in Marco Island, Florida where he enjoyed fishing, boating and enjoying his semi-retirement snowbird lifestyle. He was a member of the Loyal order of Moose in Marco Island. He was also a member of the Old Colony Yacht club, where he spent most of his spare time enjoying the company of his family and friends. He considered the Yacht Club his extended family. He was a lifelong boater and he loved taking boat trips to Cranes Beach, P-town and Martha's Vineyard with his family and his best friends "Marty" Martindale and Norman Gilblair who he is now reunited with. You always knew where you stood with him after just a few minutes of conversation. Beneath that rough exterior was a heart of gold to all that truly knew him. He will be deeply missed. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Donations in Kenneth's memory may be made to The American Breast Cancer Foundation, 28 W. 44th St., Suite 609, NY,NY 10036.
Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Kenneth's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 1-800-KEOHANE to have your message added.
Published in Boston Herald on Jun. 12, 2020.