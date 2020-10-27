1/1
Kenneth Mickel
1968 - 2020
Kenneth C. of Bedford, Oct. 23, 2020. He is survived by his twin sons, Kristopher Clayton and Nathaniel Gene as well as his ex-wife Jeannie of North Andover, and his mother Joan and brother Kevin, of Bedford. Predeceased by his father, Clayton Mickel. He also leaves behind a large extended family, and many, many friends.

A public viewing will be held at the Bedford Funeral Home, 167 Great Rd., Bedford, on Wed., October 28, from 4PM to 8PM. A private graveside service for his family is planned.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to American Red Cross, P.O. Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037.



View the online memorial for Kenneth Mickel

Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Bedford Funeral Home - Bedford
Funeral services provided by
Bedford Funeral Home - Bedford
167 Great Road
Bedford, MA 01730
(781) 275-6850
Memories & Condolences
October 26, 2020
Just some of the many people who love Kenny that had the privilege to work with him.....
Tracey Lopes
Coworker
October 26, 2020
God bless Kenny and may your family find comfort in that you are at peace.
James Kimball
Friend
October 26, 2020
Always a Fan
Archie Vega
Friend
October 26, 2020
jetBlue and Kenny was Boston
Archie Vega
Friend
October 26, 2020
Kenny has touched many lives as you have touched mine over the years. You not only were a great person you had the biggest heart and were always helping others out and were the first to volunteer. Kenny will leave a void in my life as he will in many that he has met over time. To his loving family and his sons who he truly loved my sincere condolences on the loss of a great person and a true father.

Our hearts, thoughts and prayers are with you during these times.
Archie Vega
Friend
