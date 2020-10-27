Kenny has touched many lives as you have touched mine over the years. You not only were a great person you had the biggest heart and were always helping others out and were the first to volunteer. Kenny will leave a void in my life as he will in many that he has met over time. To his loving family and his sons who he truly loved my sincere condolences on the loss of a great person and a true father.



Our hearts, thoughts and prayers are with you during these times.

Archie Vega

Friend