Kenneth O'Keefe
J. O'Keefe Sr. of Spring Hill, FL formerly of So. Boston passed away on August 12, 2020 surrounded by his family. Beloved husband & best friend of Marjorie "Margie" (Heap). Devoted Father of Kelly A. Lopes & her husband, John of Florida, Kenneth J. O'Keefe, his dear friend Jessica Kelly & the late Christine White O'Keefe of Dorchester, Michael P. O'Keefe & his girlfriend Tanya Palmer of Rockland. Son of the late Charles & Katherine O'Keefe of So. Boston.

Dear brother of Patricia Strobis of Rockland, Dennis O'Keefe of So. Boston & the late Charles Jr. & Robert O'Keefe. Also lovingly survived by 15 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren & numerous nieces & nephews. Visiting hours at the Casper Funeral Home on Sunday from 3 to 7 PM. Mass in St. Monica's Church on Monday at 10 AM. Followed by interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery. For online guestbook www.CasperFuneralServices.com



Published in Boston Herald on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Casper Funeral & Cremation Services
AUG
24
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Monica's Church
AUG
24
Interment
Cedar Grove Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Casper Funeral & Cremation Services
187 Dorchester Street
Boston, MA 02127-2846
(617) 269-1930
