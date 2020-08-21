Kenneth O'Keefe

J. O'Keefe Sr. of Spring Hill, FL formerly of So. Boston passed away on August 12, 2020 surrounded by his family. Beloved husband & best friend of Marjorie "Margie" (Heap). Devoted Father of Kelly A. Lopes & her husband, John of Florida, Kenneth J. O'Keefe, his dear friend Jessica Kelly & the late Christine White O'Keefe of Dorchester, Michael P. O'Keefe & his girlfriend Tanya Palmer of Rockland. Son of the late Charles & Katherine O'Keefe of So. Boston.
Dear brother of Patricia Strobis of Rockland, Dennis O'Keefe of So. Boston & the late Charles Jr. & Robert O'Keefe. Also lovingly survived by 15 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren & numerous nieces & nephews. Visiting hours at the Casper Funeral Home on Sunday from 3 to 7 PM. Mass in St. Monica's Church on Monday at 10 AM. Followed by interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery.