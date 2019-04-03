|
age 66, of Boca Raton, FL and formerly of Lynn, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019. Born in Birmingham, Alabama and raised and educated in Lynn, he was the son of Catherine (Underwood) Murkison of Lynn and the late Eddie Ward and step son of the late Aaron Murkison. He was a graduate of Lynn Trade High School, class of 1970. Prior to his retirement, Kenneth was a Master Electrician, working for 48 years with the IBEW Local 103 and the MBTA. He was co-founder of K & F Associate Training Course. He enjoyed Traveling, Swimming and scuba diving. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his children, Kenya Wiggins, Kenell Broomstein, Karina Broomstein, all of Boston, Loni Santana of NJ and Sharee Broomstein of Milford, his siblings, Katrina Bingham, Anthony Murkison, Darrell Murkison, Alexander Murkison, Monica Murkison, Tabitha Murkison, all of Lynn and Eddie Ward of Alabama, and he was the brother of the late Reginald Murkison. Also survived by 4 grandchildren, Omarion Kenneth Otto-Broomstein, Kanye Bailey, Ishmael Benskin II and Nasaj Bailey, his Aunt, Mary Rose Akers of Lynn, his Uncle Willie Underwood of Alabama, many nieces, nephews and cousins and his spiritual family. Kenneth’s Memorial Service will be held at the Zion Baptist Church, 4 Adams Street Ext., Lynn, on Saturday, April 6, 2019, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. All are invited. Arrangements by the Goodrich Funeral Home, 128 Washington St., Lynn. http://www.lastingmemories.com/kenneth-wayne-ward-1
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 3, 2019