Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
For more information about
Kenny Leal
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ann Church
Somerville , MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenny Leal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenny J. Leal Sr.


1977 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenny J. Leal Sr. Notice
of Gloucester formerly of Lynn and Somerville, August 14, 2019. Beloved father of Kenny J. Leal Jr. Loving son of Darlene Kline and her husband Alan of Lynn and beloved son of Manuel J. Leal, Sr. of NH. Beloved brother of Adam Leal of Somerville and the late Manuel "Boo" Leal. Loving uncle of Bianca, Gavin and Masen Leal. Cherished grandson of Charles LaVoie and his wife Barbara of FL and Mary LaVoie of Malden and the late Alberto and Zelia Leal. Funeral procession from George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.) Somerville, Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Ann Church, Somerville at 11 o'clock. Relatives and friends invited. Calling Hours Monday, 4-8 p.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, donations in Kenny's to My Brother's Table, 98 Willow Street, Lynn, MA 01901. Kenny graduated from Minuteman Technical High School and was employed as a Master Machinist. He enjoyed camping with his family but especially enjoyed fishing. For more information please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com.



View the online memorial for Kenny J. Sr. LEAL
Published in Boston Herald on Aug. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenny's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
Download Now