of Gloucester formerly of Lynn and Somerville, August 14, 2019. Beloved father of Kenny J. Leal Jr. Loving son of Darlene Kline and her husband Alan of Lynn and beloved son of Manuel J. Leal, Sr. of NH. Beloved brother of Adam Leal of Somerville and the late Manuel "Boo" Leal. Loving uncle of Bianca, Gavin and Masen Leal. Cherished grandson of Charles LaVoie and his wife Barbara of FL and Mary LaVoie of Malden and the late Alberto and Zelia Leal. Funeral procession from George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.) Somerville, Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Ann Church, Somerville at 11 o'clock. Relatives and friends invited. Calling Hours Monday, 4-8 p.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, donations in Kenny's to My Brother's Table, 98 Willow Street, Lynn, MA 01901. Kenny graduated from Minuteman Technical High School and was employed as a Master Machinist. He enjoyed camping with his family but especially enjoyed fishing. For more information please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com.
Published in Boston Herald on Aug. 17, 2019