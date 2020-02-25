Boston Herald Notices
Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Avenue
Brighton, MA 02135
(617) 782-1000
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Avenue
Brighton, MA 02135
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
8:30 AM
Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Avenue
Brighton, MA 02135
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Name Church
1689 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA
Kerim Hadzi Notice
(Det. BPD SAU) in Medfield formerly of Brighton and Readville February 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Tiffany (Massood) Hadzi. Devoted father of Edward Ryan and Mason Tyler. Loving son of the late Mehmed Hadziahmetovic and Almasa Sijercic. Brother of Amela Hadziahmetovic of East Walpole and her fiancé Mark Vautour. Grandson of Avdo Hadziahmetovic of Boston. Son-in-law of Cathy Massood-Blume and her husband David Blume of Newton, and Edward Massood of Greensboro, NC. Brother-in-law of Tara Massood. Nephew of Aida Dobric and Emina Duhovic. Godfather of Claire Catherine Edginton. Also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Funeral from the Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (Nr. Brighton Courthouse) BRIGHTON on Thursday Feb. 27th at 8:30am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in Holy Name Church 1689 Centre Street West Roxbury at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Wednesday Feb 26th from 3-8pm in the funeral home. Interment Forest Hills Cemetery, Jamaica Plain. Kerim was a member of the Boston Police Detective Benevolent Society and Boston Police Relief Fund. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Kerim may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. Funeral Home Handicapped Accessible. For directions and guest book please visit www.lehmanreen.com



Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 25, 2020
