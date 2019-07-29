|
|
of South Boston, July 23, 2019. Beloved daughter of John M. (Retired BPD) and the late Kathleen (Rogers) Fleming (Retired RN Boston City Hosp). Loving sister Stacey Noya, her husband George of Georgetown, Leanne Nagle, her husband Robert of Marshfield, John M. Fleming Jr. of South Boston, and the late Shauna Fleming. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A Memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 in St. Brigid Church, 841 East Broadway South Boston, at 10:00AM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. All other services will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Kerry's memory to 75 Sylvan Street, Suite B-102, Danvers MA 01923
View the online memorial for Kerry A. Fleming
Published in Boston Herald from July 29 to July 30, 2019