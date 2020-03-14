|
|
Suddenly of South Boston, March 10, 2020. Loving and devoted mother to Micheal P. Rosemond, Beloved wife of the late Michael Rosemond. Cherished daughter of the late Robert & Theresa Fleming. Dear daughter-In-law of Donald and Rose Rosemond. Loving sister of Donna Fleming & Steven Stamnos of Quincy, Robert (Bobby) of Plymouth, Coleen & Curtis Carroll of Braintree, Judy Fleming & David Drainville, of Woburn, Terese & Dana Valley, of Parrish, FL and the Late Brian Fleming. Sister In-law of Scott Rosemond & the late Steven Rosemond. Kerry loved being an Aunty to her many nieces & nephews and spending time with her extended family and friends. Late employee Comm Of Mass DYS, and the Boston Herald, Visiting hours in the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester St. South Boston, Sunday from 4-6PM. Funeral Mass in Gate of Heaven Church, 615 East Fourth St., South Boston, Monday at 10AM. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery West Roxbury. Relatives and friends are invited to attend all services.
Published in Boston Herald from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020